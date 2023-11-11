Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells $69,374.13 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.60 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average is $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

