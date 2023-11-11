Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.5 %

IBP opened at $127.32 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

