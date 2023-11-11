Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

