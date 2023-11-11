Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$208.00 and last traded at C$208.00, with a volume of 96890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$205.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$223.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$197.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

