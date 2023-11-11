Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Interface worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $501,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $102,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 3.6% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,010,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Up 3.0 %

Interface stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $543.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.