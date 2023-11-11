Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of LUNR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Further Reading

