Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

