Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 78,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 91,314 shares.The stock last traded at $78.44 and had previously closed at $78.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

