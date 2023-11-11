Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

