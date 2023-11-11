Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

