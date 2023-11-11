James M. Jenkins Sells 1,150 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transcat Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $88.68 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

