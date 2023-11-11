Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $191.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $119.35, with a volume of 508617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

