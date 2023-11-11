Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

JEF opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

