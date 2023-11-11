Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.