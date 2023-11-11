Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

