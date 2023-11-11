Jonathan Massing Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Massing purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,640.91).

Jonathan Massing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingswood alerts:

On Friday, October 13th, Jonathan Massing purchased 150,000 shares of Kingswood stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,774.35).

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Massing purchased 50,000 shares of Kingswood stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,258.12).

Kingswood Stock Performance

Shares of KWG opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.23. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.