Jonestrading Reiterates Hold Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. Research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

