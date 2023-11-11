JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $78.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

