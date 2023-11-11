JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.