JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by United Bank

United Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

