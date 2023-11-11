Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

