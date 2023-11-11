Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

