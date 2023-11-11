Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 750.19%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

