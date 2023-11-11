KeyCorp Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $20.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE MODG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 120.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 118,607 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

