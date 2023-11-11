Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

