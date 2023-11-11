Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
