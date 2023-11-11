Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head to Head Analysis

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 19.94% 7.44% 5.77% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 5.62 $151.67 million $2.29 13.17 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 14.72

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Koninklijke Vopak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

