Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 88.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.00%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

