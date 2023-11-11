KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAF) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Free Report) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare KUKA Aktiengesellschaft to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -11.59% -1.61% 0.93%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 1007 3628 4742 55 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 42.85 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $4.32 billion $400.55 million -261.94

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft competitors beat KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, manufactures, markets, and services robot-based automation solutions for markets, such as automotive, electronics, metal and plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail, and healthcare in Germany and internationally. It industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. The company also provides automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, it offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of GD Midea Holding Co., Ltd.

