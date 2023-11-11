Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after buying an additional 1,016,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 892,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

