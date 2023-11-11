Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 629,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 405,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

