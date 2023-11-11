Laurentian Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) to Hold

Laurentian cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.50.

AX.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

AX.UN opened at C$6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.84.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

