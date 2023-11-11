Laurentian Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) to Hold

Laurentian cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.50.
AX.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
