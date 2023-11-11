Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.18). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.18. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 593,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 745,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

