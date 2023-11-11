Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.23, but opened at $54.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 8,887 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,093 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $960.84 million, a PE ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

