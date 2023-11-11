Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 496,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $112.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

