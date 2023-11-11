Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 44.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

