Lincoln National Corp Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 257,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

CAF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

