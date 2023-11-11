Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,544 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FPE opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.