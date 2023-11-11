Lincoln National Corp Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $12,787,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after acquiring an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $888.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

