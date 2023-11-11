Lincoln National Corp Invests $207,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after buying an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

