Lincoln National Corp Invests $212,000 in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 295,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,641,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS FYLD opened at $23.61 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

