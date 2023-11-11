Lincoln National Corp Invests $220,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Up 1.7 %

FLEX stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

