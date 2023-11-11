Lincoln National Corp Invests $221,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

