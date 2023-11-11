Lincoln National Corp Makes New $205,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

