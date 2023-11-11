Lincoln National Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $378.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

