Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $489,248 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

