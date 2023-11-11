Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 6,226 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,965 shares of company stock worth $216,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

