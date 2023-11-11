Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,269 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

