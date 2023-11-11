Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $175,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

