Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

NYSE HUBB opened at $289.43 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

