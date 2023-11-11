LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $40.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RAMP. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

RAMP stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

